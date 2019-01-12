M Night Shyamalan has no beef with Mark Walhberg for 'The Happening' criticism

Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) Director M Night Shyamalan says he is not bothered by the criticism of Mark Wahlberg, who had once called their 2008 collaboration, "The Happening", a "bad movie"."The Happening" was a psychological thriller which followed a group of people trying to escape from an inexplicable natural disaster. Upon its release, the film was panned by the critics.Wahlberg was himself critical of the film when he was asked about it during press conference for "The Fighter" in 2013.Talking about his meeting with co-star Amy Adams, Walhberg had said, "We had actually had the luxury of having lunch before to talk about another movie and it was a bad movie that I did." "She dodged the bullet. And then I was still able to... I dont want to tell you what movie... Alright, 'The Happening.' F**k it. It is what it is. F**king trees, man. The plants. F**k it. You cant blame me for not wanting to try to play a science teacher. At least I wasnt playing a cop or a crook," he further said.Shyamalan was asked about Walhberg's comment during an interview with Vulture and the director said it does not bothers him."Since that would be the only case of that happening no. But really, no. Its totally his call however he wants to interpret it," he said.The director also talked about his process of dealing with films that fail to work or click with the audiences. "You need to be in a good place. 'Unbreakable' didnt necessarily work out exactly the way I wanted it to. But now I would go back and tell my younger self, 'That column is not your concern. Keep going.' Failure is very cleansing, and success is very confusing," he added.The director is currently awaiting the release of "Glass", the third part of his Eastrail 177 Trilogy after "Unbreakable" (2000) and "Split" (2016). The film, featuring Bruce Willis, Samuel L Jackson and James McAvoy, will hit the theatres on January 18 in the US. PTI RB RB