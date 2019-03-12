M Ravi Kanth gets extension for six months as HUDCO chief

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Tenure of M Ravi Kanth as the Chairman and Managing Director of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Ltd was extended on Tuesday for six months, according to a Personnel Ministry order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the six-month extension with effect from April 11, 2019, it said. Kanth, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, joined as the CMD of HUDCO on April 11, 2014. PTI AKV SOMSOM