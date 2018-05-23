M Venkatesh appointed MRPL MD

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) M Venkatesh has been appointed as the Managing Director of Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said today.

Vekatesh is at present Director (Refineries) in the MRPL, a subsidiary of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

He has been appointed to the post for a period of five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post on or after June 1, 2018, or till the date of his superannuation, the order said. PTI AKV ASK

