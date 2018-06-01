scorecardresearch
M Venkatesh takes over as Mangalore Refinery MD

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) M Venkatesh today took over as the Managing Director & CEO of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, a subsidiary of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC).

Venkatesh, 53, replaced H Kumar, who superannuated yesterday.

"M Venkatesh is a chemical engineer having over three decades of experience in oil and gas sector," Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) said in a regulatory filing.

Before taking over as MD & CEO, he was Director (Refineries) at MRPL.

He has been appointed for a five year term which is extendable till his superannuation in January 2025.

A chemical engineer from MIT Manipal, he started his career as a trainee in Indian Oil Corp (IOC) in 1988. PTI ANZ ANZ ANU ANU

