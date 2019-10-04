'Maa Aaschen, Tumi Kothaye' - A Times of India Campaign Launched During Durga Puja

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The Times of India campaign Maa Aaschhen Tumi Kothaye? Calls out to all the daughters who are away from homeKOLKATA, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Times of India has recently launched a unique campaign 'Maa Aaschen, Tumi Kothaye' that essentially portrays a daughter's deep emotions to return to Kolkata, during Durga Pujo.'Maa Aaschen, Tumi Kothaye' literally means Maa Durga is returning to her 'baaperbari' (maiden home), where are you? The Times of India initiative is a loud shout out to Bengal's daughters to return to Kolkata, the city they belong to. In every home, there is at least one daughter, sister, friend, cousin, sister-in law, niece, who lives outside the city and without the homecoming of the daughters the real Durgas the annual homecoming of the goddess is incomplete.Durga Puja is the biggest festival of India that honors the powerful female force in the universe - Maa Durga (Goddess Durga). The festival which is now celebrated in more than 100 countries across the world spreads joy, happiness and bonding, but it brings along a strain of sadness in the lives of those women who stay miles away from homeThis campaign reached millions of women through a video woven around emotions of women on the eve of Durga Puja featuring stories of three women. The video has crossed 4.5 million views in just a week. It has reached 15 million people, and recorded engagements of over 6,00,000 women from more than 20 different countries. The video can be viewed here:https://www.facebook.com/phireyeshokolkata/videos/486525032186245/Chandi Roy, from Chicago writes, "This touched me deep inside. Staying away from home, I can relate to the longingness for family and friends and 'desherpujo'. Another lady, Ritu, who lives in Philippines, wrote: "I miss Durga Puja so much, I cry every year since I got married in Philippines."In an endeavor to connect with readers to call their Durgas back home, TOI invited readers to write letters on phireyeshokolkata.com. Select letters were featured in TOI and were also awarded with tickets to come home. One such story is of a 15-year-old girl Sammohana. Her Mother wrote to TOI and she was flown home from Chennai for Durga Puja after 11 long years, her first time ever on an aircraft.TOI Brand Director Sanjeev Bhargava says, "While being India's favourite newspaper for the best curated and validated news, TOI works hard to create a local connect with its readers in each city it serves. 'Maa Aschen Tumi Kothay, Phire Esho Kolkata' is created for Durga Puja to strengthen our connect with readers, especially women who are an important cohort for us."About The Times of India:The Times of India is the largest selling English newspaper in the country. TOI is now distributed in over 500 cities in India, has been a catalyst in driving growth in English literacy in the country. PWRPWR