Maaza Brings a ‘Mangolicious’ Contest to Delight Super Singer Fans in Tamil Nadu

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Lucky winner of the contest will stand a chance to watch the Super Singer Finale LiveChennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire IndiaMaaza, one of the most loved and iconic mango beverages in India is all set to provide moments of indulgence to consumers in Tamil Nadu. The brand has launched special bottles with Super Singer labels that give lucky winners a chance to watch the Super Singer Finale Live by playing a Mangolicious game. Participants can login at www.coke2home.com/maaza/ using their mobile number. Post completion of the registration steps, they have to fill in the code visible on Maaza bottles of net quantity 600ml, 1.2L and 1.5L to earn Maaza coins which will allow them to start their gaming experience. The game displays a variety of mangoes falling on the screen. Players have to squeeze the golden mangoes using the tap gesture to progress in the game and earn points. For every golden mango, they earn 50 points. Additionally, the game has 30 multiple-choice questions based on Maaza or Super Singer, which the players must answer to progress in the game and earn bonus points. Players who make it to the top 100 will win a Maaza hamper, while one lucky winner will get the opportunity to watch Super Singer Finale live. Winners will be selected every week. The contest is open till September 30, 2019 only for consumers in Tamil Nadu. Commenting on the innovative contest, Srideep Kesavan, Director - Juices, Coca-Cola India, said, Super Singer is one-of-its-kind singing reality show and we are excited to kick-off this contest to provide a delightful experience to fans in Tamil Nadu. Our aim is to build deeper engagement with the consumers by providing them numerous opportunities to sit back and unwind with Maaza, while they indulge in a mangolicious gaming journey. As the next step in Maazas journey towards becoming a USD 1 billion home-grown mango juice brand by 2023, Maaza is transforming into a Master brand bringing in different variants of mango Indulgence for different moments. Launched in the 1970s, Maaza has an impressive heritage and has been the most loved mango juice beverage in the country for over 42 years now.About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the countrys leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, Smart Water, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country Thums Up and Sprite being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint. For further information on the company's India operations and its products, please visit: www.coca-colaindia.com and www.hindustancoca-cola.com. Follow us on twitter at twitter.com/CocaCola_Ind, or on facebook. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Rakul Preet Singh showcasing the Maaza Super Singer Bottle