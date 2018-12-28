Macaulay Culkin to legally change name to 'Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin'

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin has announced that he will legally change his name to Macaulay 'Macaulay Culkin' Culkin in 2019.The actor took to Twitter to share the news. He decided to change his middle name to 'Macaulay Culkin' after an online vote on his lifestyle and humour website, Bunny Ears."My new middle name has been chosen. You voted and the winner is clear. In 2019 my new legal name will be: Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin. "It has a nice ring to it (if you like my name)." he tweeted The 38-year-old actor had also discussed the name change in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, saying he decided he needed a name spruce-up after being reminded of his current middle name, Carson, on his passport. PTI SHDSHD