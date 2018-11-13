Machine Learning Developers Summit 2019 Announces 40Under40 Data Scientists Award - Honouring Young Data Scientists in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, November 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Machine Learning Developers Summit 2019 - India's largest gathering of Machine Learning experts and Data Scientists, today announced the 40Under40 Awards which recognizes leading Data Scientists in India who have demonstrated considerable expertise in solving complex challenges in their organizations and have made contributions to the broader data science and analytics community. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690836/Analytics_India_Magazine_Logo.jpg )40Under40 2019 Data Science Excellence Awards 40Under40 Analytics Excellence awards has been designed to recognize and honour the achievements of 40 Data Scientists in India - the dynamic game changers who are transforming customer experiences with analytics strategies, are fostering a data-native culture and developing new revenue streams from data assets."This award category has been created to recognize the immense contributions of 40 data scientists who are the driving force behind the Data Science field in India and are shaping the Indian Analytics Landscape with their vision. These young Data Scientists have made a real business impact and are also spreading a culture of analytics in their organisations," said Bhaskar Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine.All submissions will be assessed by a panel of editors and industry veterans and awardees will be selected after a careful review and benchmarked against the best-in-class performance standards.Nominations for 40Under40 award are open. The organisation invite nominations from currently serving Data Scientist with at least 5 years of experience. Along with significant career accomplishments, the individual inducted into the awards would have delivered substantial business impact, technology vision and inspirational leadership. S/he would have demonstrated expertise in building new business models based on data assets, significantly advance the data scientist role, create a positive influence on the analytics ecosystem in India and contributed to the growth of analytics industry in India.The organisation looks forward to nominations from individuals or organisations for the 40Under40 award. Organisations can nominate individuals who have played a pivotal leadership role in an Analytics initiative in the last five years. Consulting companies can also nominate an exemplary Data Scientist for this award. They also encourage self-nominations. 2019 nominations are now open.Winners will be recognized at the annual Machine Learning Developers Summit 2019 to be held in Nimhans Convention Center, January 30-31 2019 in Bangalore.For more information, please write to use at: info@analyticsindiamag.com To participate in MLDS 2019, click here . Nomination link.About Analytics India Magazine:Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, big data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas and thoughts by smart, ardent, action-oriented individuals who want to change the world. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leverages for future impact.Visit AIM at http://www.analyticsindiamag.comSource: Analytics India Magazine Pvt Ltd. PWRPWR