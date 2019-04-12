Mackenzie Davis joins political comedy 'Irresistible'

Los Angeles, Apr 12 (PTI) "Blade Runner 2049" star Mackenzie Davis has boarded the cast of filmmaker Jon Stewart's "Irresistible".The 32-year-old actor joins Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Rose Byrne AND Topher Grace in the political comedy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Stewart, who previously directed incarceration drama "Rosewater", has also penned the script. It tells the story of a Democratic political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.The project, backed by Focus Features and Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment, will also be produced by Stewart.Davis is currently working on the Tim Miller-directed and James Cameron-produced "Terminator: Dark Fate", which will hit theatres worldwide in November. PTI RBRB