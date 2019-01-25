Mackenzie Davis joins romantic comedy 'Happiest Season'

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (PTI) Mackenzie Davis is in talks to star opposite Kristen Stewart in TriStar's romantic comedy "Happiest Season". Clea DuVall and Mary Holland had written the story and TriStar bought the worldwide rights of the project from them.DuVall is also on board to direct the film, reported Variety.The story revolves around a young woman whose plan to propose to her girlfriend while at her family's annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner has not yet come out to her conservative parents. No release date has been decided for the film yet. PTI SHDSHD