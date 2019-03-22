Macon Blair to direct and write 'Toxic Avenger' reboot

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Filmmaker Macon Blair has been roped in to write and direct Legendary Pictures' "Toxic Avenger" reboot.The studio acquired the feature film rights to the 1984 original in December, reported Variety.The original comedy was set in the fictional town of Tromaville and centred on a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who's chased out a second story window by bullies and lands in a drum of toxic waste. The chemicals cause him to transform into the Toxic Avenger, who has superhuman size and strength and stands up to bullies and corruption. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment will serve as producers with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter overseeing for Legendary. PTI SHDSHD