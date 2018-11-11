Macro data, global factors, state polls to hog limelight in equity markets this week: Experts

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) With quarterly earnings season almost over, focus of the equity markets this week would shift to macroeconomic data announcements, global factors and state polls, say experts."In the short-term, we are expecting some relief in the market given a big correction in the last two months and rebound due to technical factors. For the week ahead, CPI inflation, WPI and IIP are key events," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.Industrial production and retail inflation figures will be announced Monday, while WPI inflation data is scheduled for Wednesday."The result season has almost come to an end which brought some cheers to the market, but the short-lived euphoria seems to be over as now the domestic issues of state elections will shift the focus back to Indian politics," said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, Samco Securities and StockNote.Chhattisgarh will be the first to go to polls in multi-phased voting, beginning November 12.Polling for all five states, including Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana, will conclude by December 7. Results will be announced on December 11.Trend in crude oil prices and movement of rupee would also be tracked by market participants.Over the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 146.9 points to end at 35,158.55. PTI SUMABM