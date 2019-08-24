scorecardresearch
Macron warns 'trade tensions are bad for everyone'

Biarritz (France), Aug 24 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron warned Saturday that "trade tensions are bad for everyone," after US President Donald Trump imposed fresh tariffs on China and warned again that French wines could be targeted. In a televised address to the nation as G7 leaders gathered for their summit in Biarritz, Macron said his goal was "to convince all our partners that trade tensions are bad for everyone" and he vowed to work on "a real recovery" for the global economy. (AFP) SCY

