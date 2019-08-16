MACT awards over Rs 17 lakh to Najafgarh road accident victims

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded over Rs 17 lakh as compensation to victims of a 2015 road accident, which had left a 20-year-old man dead and two others injured in Najafgarh here.A car had hit the tractor in which the three were travelling, leading to the death of 20-year-old Amit Kumar besides injuring Rinku and Kuldeep , all residents of Najafgarh. MACT Presiding officer Paramjit Singh asked Oriental Insurance Company, insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay a total of Rs 17.3 lakh along with interest from the date of filing of petition, to the victims and the next of kin of the deceased man. "It is evident that deceased Amit Kumar sustained fatal injuries and died while Rinku and Kuldeep sustained injuries in the accident due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle which was insured with Oriental Insurance Company Limited at the time of accident."Accordingly, issue is decided in favour of petitioners and against respondents," the court said.The court clubbed together three pleas on behalf of the victims and awarded varying compensation amounts to the affected persons based on the injuries suffered by them.It awarded Rs 14.75 lakh to Bal Kishan and Anandi Devi, parents of Kumar, who was killed in the accident on March 6, 2015. Kuldeep, 18, who suffered a leg fracture, was awarded Rs 2.38 lakhs by the court. Rinku, 33, was granted a compensation of Rs 25,000 for the injuries he suffered.PTI LLP LLP DVDV