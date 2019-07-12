Madam Grace Pinto, MD, Ryan Group of Institutions Received a Doctorate Degree From Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Tamil Nadu

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of management of Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences (Deemed-to-be University) awarded Doctor of Letters Degree (Honoris causa) to Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions in recognition of her service in the field of education and her commitment to the society and environment. Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director, Ryan Group of Institutions, is one of the most prominent personalities in the country; she is one of the leading educationists who bought in revolutionary dynamism through Ryan International Group of Institutions. The Chancellor, Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, said, "It is my great honor & privilege to present this congregation to Mrs. Grace Pinto for the conferment of Doctor of Letters Degree - Honoris causa at this twentieth convocation of KITS." Speaking on the occasion, Madam Pinto said, "It is truly gratifying and humbling to be recognised for all the hard work and commitment in developing value-laden and responsible young leaders and contributing towards the nation-building. I thank my Lord Jesus Christ for enabling and empowering us in making a valuable contribution to the society in the segment of the education and social service. I am also grateful to Dr. Paul Dhinakaran, Chancellor, and the Board of Management of Karunya University for recognising our work and conferring upon the Doctorate of Letters. This recognition further exhorts us to continue to dedicate our energies and efforts to the noble cause of education." Madam Grace Pinto's distinguished career is packed with more than 100 national, International awards and unique achievements. The Ryan Group is responsible for educating lakhs of students globally through diverse national and international curriculum schools. About Ryan International Group of Institutions: The Ryan Group has a deep commitment to quality education, with an emphasis on academic excellence and all-round development. From our first school in Mumbai, started in 1976, we have grown to over 135 plus schools in 40 cities and in 18 states teaching 270,000 students. For more information, visit www.ryaninternational.org Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945869/Madam_Grace_Pinto_Doctorate_Degree.jpg PWRPWR