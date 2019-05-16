‘Madam Secretary’ to end after season 6

Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) Political drama Madam Secretary is coming to a close with its upcoming sixth season, the CBS network has announced.According to Entertainment Weekly, the final installment of the show, headlined Tea Leoni, will premiere next year.The 10-episode conclusive run will tie up the storyline, Kelly Kahl, the network president, said. We liked to be able to do this, to send show the off with a great deal of respect and celebration, Kahl added.Led by Leonis Elizabeth McCord, the US Secretary of State, the show also features Tim Daly, Sara Ramirez, Keith Carradine, Sebastian Arecelus, Patina Miller, Geoffrey Arend, Erich Bergen, Katherine Herzer, Wallis Currie-Wood, Evan Roae and Zeljko Ivanek.The fifth installment ended with McCord preparing to resign from office to run for president.The premiere of the season five featured former secretaries of state -- Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright. PTI RDSRDS