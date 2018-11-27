Madan Mohan Malaviya's grandson next BHU chancellor

/R Varanasi, Nov 27 (PTI) Former Allahabad High Court judge Giridhar Malaviya was elected as the chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which was founded by his grandfather Madan Mohan Malaviya, a varsity release said Tuesday. Justice (retd) Malaviya's name was proposed by vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar in a BHU meeting on Monday, following which the proposal received unanimous support from members, the release said. Justice (retd) Malaviya, a BHU alumnus, will succeed Karan Singh. The former Allahabad High Court judge said he was proud to serve the institution founded by his grandfather and where his father, Govind Malaviya, served as the vice-chancellor. Nearly 10 names were proposed for the chancellor's post, including that of former VC Panjab Singh, BJP MP Murli Manohar Joshi and erstwhile king of Kashi (Varanasi), Anant Narain Singh. To name will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent. The president is the Visitor of the central university. PTI CORR ADHMB