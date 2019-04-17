Maddie Ziegler joins Spielberg's 'West Side Story' remake

Los Angeles, Apr 17 (PTI) Actor Maddie Ziegler has boarded the cast of filmmaker Steven Spieglberg's remake of "West Side Story". The 16-year-old actor, who rose to fame on "Dance Moms", will play member of the Jets in the film, reported People magazine.She has also worked extensively with Australian singer Sia on her music videos.Inspired by Williams Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet", "West Side Story" centres on the rivalry between young street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The 1961 film adaptation won 10 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Rita Moreno, Best Picture and Best Director.Ansel Elgort is playing the lead in the film, with Mike Faist cast as Riff, the leader of the Jets.Newcomer Rachel Zegler has been cast in the lead role of Maria and Ana Isabelle, a famous Puerto Rican singer and actor, will play her friend and coworker Rosalia.Moreno will return to the remake in the role of Valentina, a remade version of the character Doc.The new movie is set to begin filming soon. PTI SHDSHD