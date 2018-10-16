Made in India Honor 8X to hit retail market by Oct-end: Huawei

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Chinese handset maker Huawei expects to start selling its India-made Honor 8X smartphones by the end of this month, a senior official said Tuesday. "As we unveil Honor 8X here, its production has already started at Chennai plant. The initial lot will have to be imported but the made in India Honor 8X will be available for sale by the end of this month," P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group said.The company unveiled three models of dual 4G sim enabled Honor 8X with 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage for Rs 14,999, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage variant for Rs 16,999 and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant for Rs 18,999 a unit. The smartphones will be available for sale on e-commerce portal Amazon from October 24.Sanjeev said that the company witnessed over 400 per cent jump in sales in third quarter over the second quarter of 2018 and expect to achieve the target sale during the ongoing quarter too. PTI PRS MRMR