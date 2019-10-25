Madhur Sugar Grows 17% YOY From Apr to Sept, With Consumers Saying #LooseNahiMadhurSahi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Madhur, the refined sugar brand from the Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd. group has reported sales growth of 17% in volume terms, for the period April to September 2019, on year-on-year (YOY) basis. Despite news of economic slowdown and lower consumer demand, Madhur Sugar has broken sales records in the month of August by recording their highest sales ever."We are excited by this performance, not just because it was in an environment of sluggish demand, but because this growth means that consumers are accepting Madhur Sugar as the preferred choice over loose sugar which is exposed to pests, contamination and handled in an unhygienic manner," said Dr. Satbir Sindhu, President of Madhur division with Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.A large segment of the sugar in India is manufactured using cost-effective old processes that make use of sulphur. This sugar is further often stored in unclean godowns exposing it to harmful insects and pests like rats and ants. Once it reaches retail outlets, the sugar is handled by many using unclean hands and is often left open in jute sacks that exposes it to dust, pollution, dangerous impurities and contaminants. These hazards were recently brought to light after Madhur Sugar conducted a social experiment highlighting the harmful factors that are leaving consumers with a bitter taste.Madhur Sugar invited moms to share their parenting habits especially with regards to food hygiene. While most mothers are extremely careful about ensuring that they only serve the best to their loved ones, there was one important food essential that they had been taking for granted. After candid conversations where the moms were enlightened about the harmful effects of consuming loose sugar, they are now advocating the use of untouched purity that only Madhur Sugar can assure. The social experiment can be accessed here: http://madhursugar.com/loosenahimadhursahi/The campaign has caught the attention of several social media savvy mothers who are questioning the hygiene and storage of loose sugar. #LooseNahiMadhurSahi has become the buzzword among sweet lovers on Indian social media."Mithai and celebrations go hand in hand in India. Since the past few years, frequent news of adulteration in sweets during festivals is driving many of our consumers to make the festive delicacies at home. We only hope that through our messaging, we inspire all of them to switch from purchase of loose sugar to Madhur Sugar, thereby ensuring that the sweets made are truly 'Pure and Hygienic'. Only about 4% of total sugar purchased in India is in the branded form - a staggering 96% of homes consume sugar which is exposed to dust, pollution, pests, unclean hands, etc. We are hoping that this trend changes soon," said Falgun Bhatt, Marketing Head at Madhur Sugars.The Indian sugar market is pegged at 26 Mn MT per annum, and India is the world's largest producer of sugar. With such a massive opportunity, the industry needs to innovate traditional methods to serve consumers with more hygienic and health-friendly processes like Madhur Sugar's sulphur-free process. Madhur Sugar from the Shree Renuka Sugars group will remain at the forefront of innovation and consumer-first technologies and products.About Madhur Sugar:Madhur Sugar is the most loved and preferred brand of Sugar in India. Launched in 2007 by Shree Renuka Sugars Limited, it has focussed on providing pure and hygienic sugar to its customers since inception. The only brand in the Sugar industry which has a noticeable outreach programme for its customers, Madhur Sugar is on a mission to educate customers about the perils of purchasing loose sugar and advocates use of only Pure & Hygienic Madhur Sugar.Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1017301/Loose_Nahi_Madhur_Sahi_PR.jpg PWRPWR