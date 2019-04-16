Madonna to drop first track from new album 'Madame X' on April 17

Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) Madonna has announced that she will be putting out the first song from her upcoming album, 'Madame X', on Wednesday. The music icon took to Instagram to share that the first single, titled 'Medellin', is a collaboration between her and Columbian singer Maluma. "April17, 2019. @maluma," she posted. The 60-year-old singer had dropped the teaser of her brand new LP on YouTube on Sunday, which was captioned "Welcome to the World of Madame X".The 59 second-long clip features a snippet of new music, a narration by Madonna who describes the title character as "a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identity, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places"."Madame X" is a follow up to the singer's 2015 album, 'Rebel Heart'. PTI RB SHDSHD