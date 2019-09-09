Madras HC chief justice does not attend court proceedings

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) The Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani, who has tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, did not preside over court proceedings on Monday. The high court registry in a notification said all cases, which are to be heard by the first bench, were posted before the second bench headed by Justice Vineet Kothari. State Law Minister CV Shanmugam met the chief justice at her official residence in the morning. Days after the Supreme Court Collegium declined her request for reconsideration of transfer to Meghalaya, Chief Justice Tahilramani tendered her resignation to the president and sent a copy of it to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on September 6, official sources said on Saturday. Meanwhile, a group of advocates staged a protest outside the court premises protesting against the transfer. The Madras High Court Advocates association has decided to boycott court proceedings on Tuesday.PTI COR BN AAR