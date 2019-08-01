Madras HC directs Southern Rly to install CCTV cameras in coaches

Madurai, Aug 1 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Southern Railway to conduct a survey and install CCTV cameras in train coaches and compartments to provide adequate safety to all passengers especially women and children.Justice S M Subramaniam of the Madurai bench gave the direction while hearing a petition by A Vinoth, a Railway police constable, seeking to quash his dismissal order issued in 2015, for causing mental agony to a woman passenger by misbehaving with her on board Pearl City express train in 2014.He said the Southern Railway should conduct the survey with the help of experts and install CCTV cameras in rail coaches.The judge also directed it to formulate improvised guidelines in order to meet out the current day circumstances to be followed by security officials on trains.He observed that efforts should be taken as expeditiously as possible in this connection, as more and more women were travelling alone in connection with jobs.Dismissing the petition, the Judge said the constable was found guilty of misconduct during the beat, and the same had been established by the evidence of a ticket examiner and a woman constable who had travelled by the train.Their deposition was enough for the disciplinary committee to come to a conclusion, he said. PTI SSN ROH ZMN