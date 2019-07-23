Madras HC directs TN govt to act against cops not enforcing helmet rule

Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) The Madras high court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to take strong action against policemen not implementing the mandatory helmet rule for both rider and pillion, failing which it would pull up their superiors.The system is fine and it will work, provided law enforcement authorities perform their duties, a division bench of Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.The government informed the court that the efficiency of police cannot be questioned if the two-wheeler riders do not follow the rule.The matter relates to a petition of K K Rajendran, seeking the court to direct authorities concerned to implement the mandatory helmet rule for both rider and pillion of a two-wheeler.When the petition came up for hearing, the bench referred to a recording of CCTV footages of main roads produced by the state. The judges said they could see over 300 offenders without helmet in the one-minute footage, but the policemen posted at the junction remained mute spectators. The bench said it's high time the officers should be summoned and orders passed against them.Citing the data produced by the state government on the cases registered against such violators, the bench said it could see a decline in the number of cases registered.I was in Delhi last Sunday, I could witness everyone wearing helmet, even children, Justice Manikumar said, wondering why the same is not possible here.The judges directed the additional advocate general to produce information of the policemen at the junction where the CCTV footage was recorded and adjourned the petition to July 26 for passing orders. PTI CORR DPBDPB