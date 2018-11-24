Madras HC ends 30-yr wait of 88-yr-old man for service benefits

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) Coming to the rescue of an 88-year-old man whose retirement benefits were put on hold by the Tamil Nadu government due to an inconclusive disciplinary proceeding that stretched beyond 30 years, the Madras High Court has directed the authorities to pay him all retirement and pension benefits.Allowing the petition of R K Sundararajan, Justice R Suresh Kumar said the authorities have given absolutely no reason for not concluding the disciplinary proceedings initiated against the petitioner for the past 30 years.The petitioner had sought quashing of a charge memo issued to him on January 26, 1988, by the then chief educational officer, Ramanathapuram, about 10 months ahead of his retirement.The petitioner, who was a noon meal supervisor, sought a direction to authorities to allow him to retire from service on the date of his superannuation, November 30, 1988, and to disburse all service and consequential retirement and pension benefits to him.On a criminal case that was pending against the petitioner, the judge said the authorities were not precluded from completing their disciplinary proceedings against him merely because of the pendency of the matter.The magistrate court had in 2007 also said that no documents and evidence were available and no progress was shown in completing the trial."This kind of endless fluid situation cannot prevail against government servants. This is neither advisable nor acceptable," the court held.The judge quashed the charge memo and directed the authorities to permit the petitioner to retire from service on his date of superannuation in 1988 and pay him all the retirement and pension benefits within six weeks from the date of receipt of the order. PTI COR VGN APR NSDNSD