Madras HC issues notice to Centre on DMK's plea against 10pc quota

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) The Madras High Court Mondayissued a notice to the Centre to reply before February 18 on a DMK's petition challenging 10 per cent reservation in employment and education to economically weaker section in general category.A division bench comprising justices S Manikumar and Subranmonium Prasad rejected the contention by Additional Solicitor General G Rajagopalan that the petition filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was a "politicalinterest litigation" and moved to push its agenda.Earlier, the counsel for petitioner - DMK organisingsecretary R S Bharathi - submitted that reservations were notpoverty alleviation programmes but more in the nature ofsocial justice to uplift communities which have not had accessto education or employment for centuries.The ASG, who appeared for the central government,argued that the DMK was ideologically against certain communities and was opposing the 10 per cent economic reservation only to push its personal agenda.Terming the petition a "political interest litigation" and not a public interest litigation, Rajagopalan said the petitioner who lost opposing the amendment in one constitutional forum (Parliament) was now trying to misuse another constitutional forum (High Court) to push its agenda.The bench, however, rejected the contention that itwas a political interest litigation and asked the ASG, "TheConstitution talks about Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe,most backward, backward and other communities. Who could be persons falling under other communities (mentioned in theamendment)."In response, the ASG said the other communities werethose which did not fall under the reservation category.Objecting to the ASG's contentions, thepetitioner's counsel P Wilson alleged it was only the Uniongovernment which was opposing the plea.The petitioner submitted that essentially theexception to the equality clause was only available to thosecommunities which were ignored of education and employment for centuries. Economic criteria has been used as a filter toexclude the creamy layer of economically advanced among the backward classes, he said.Hence, application of economic criteria solely was notcontemplated as an exception to the rule of equality and hence it offends the basic structure of the Constitution, hecontended.Noting that in Tamil Nadu, the reservation ceilinglimit was 69 per cent, he said under the recent Constitution(124th Amendment) Act, 2019, it would go up to 79 per cent and was unconstitutional.The power to amend the Constitution was subject to thelimitation that its basic feature cannot be destroyed by suchamendments, he submitted.The petitioner wanted the court to pass an interiminjunction against the operation of the Amendment Act and pending disposal of the plea.The Parliament earlier this month passed the amendmentbill providing for 10 per cent reservation in government jobsand education for economically weaker sections in the generalcategory. Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already implemented the law.