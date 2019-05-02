Madras HC revokes suspension of jail term for ex-Cong MP

Chennai, May 2 (PTI) The Madras High Court has revoked its interim order suspending the two-year imprisonment awarded to former Congress MP R Anbarasu and his wife in a cheque bounce case. Justice P Velmurugan, in a recent order, directed the trial court to issue non-bailable warrants for securing them to undergo the remaining period of their jail term. The counsel for the petitioners was not ready to argue the matter and not co-operating with the court while the accused were enjoying the suspension of sentence, he noted. Vacating its earlier order, the judge said, "The trial court is directed to issue non-bailable warrant to the accused and secure their custody through jurisdictional police station to undergo the remaining period of imprisonment." The VIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court here had on May 7, 2015 sentenced Anbarasu, his wife and another person to two years imprisonment on the cheque bounce case filed by financier Mukunchand Botra. Botra in his complaint, had said Anbarasu, a trustee of Rajiv Gandhi Trust, had taken a loan of Rs 35 lakh in 2006 for various development works. He had issued a cheque for the amount to him, but it was returned by banks. Botra then moved court, seeking a direction to punish Anbarasu under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Later, the sentence awarded by trial court was suspended by the high court with certain conditions. The convicts again moved the court seeking relaxation of the conditions. When the petitions came up for hearing recently, the counsel for the petitioner was not ready to argue the matter, prompting the court to revoke its suspension order. PTI CORR VS SNESNE