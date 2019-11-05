Madras HC stays operations by Kodaikanal boat club

Madurai, Nov 5 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed operation of boat services by the over-a-century-old Kodaikanal Boat and Rowing Club and private hotels following complaints of alleged irregularities and exploitation of the lake in the popular hill resort town for commercial purposes.Justices T S Sivagnanm and R Tharani gave the direction on a petition after counsel for the Kodaikanal municipality submitted that the lease for operation of boats by the club had expired in August.It was proper that only the Tamil Nadu government's tourism department and the municipality operate the boat services in the lake, the local body said.Petitioner Arokiasamy submitted that the club's licence to operate boats had expired on August 31 and alleged the club in collusion with private hotels was exploiting the lake for commercial purposes.The municipality stated that the boat club, started by the Britishers in 1890, was allotted 1,744 sq ft of land, it had made constructions illegally to the extent of 9,000 sq metres. PTI SSN VS ZMN