Madras HC upholds death sentence of man convicted for killing college girl, lover

Madurai, Mar 13 (PTI) The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Wednesday upheld the death sentence of a 30-year-old man convicted for killing a college girl and her lover after raping her near Suruli hills in Theni district in 2011.Delivering the verdict, Justices R Subbiah and B Pugalendi noted that the accused, Diwakar, had also cut off the girl's limbs after killing her."It was a brutal act on the helpless young couple, that too after raping the girl. The savageness of the act was shocking and such a person will be a menace to the society," they said.Besides, Diwakar had earlier attacked a constable with a knife when he attempted to arrest him in a criminal case.The court said the case fell in the category of rarest of rare case and the accused deserved the death sentence.A trial court in Theni had sentenced Diwakar to death in March 2018, saying the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.