Madras Security Printers Wins 5 Awards in “National Awards for Excellence in Printing” from AIFMP

All India Federation of Master Printing (AIFMP) representing 250,000 printers is the worlds largest printers association. AIFMP supports, participates in and organizes a number of regional and international events with the aim of lobbying for the interests of the Indian Printers, showcasing the Indian printing Industrys achievements and holding technical seminars for educating the printers about global trends and technologies. AIFMP is also a member of World Print Congress Forum (WPCF). It brings together, on one common platform, printers associations from all around the world to meet, discuss, debate, exchange and agrees on matters related to the printing industry in diverse areas. AIFMP organizes the National Awards for Excellence in Printing (NAEP) every year to motivate and recognize the printers quality and achievements. This year Madras Security Printers Private Limited has won 5 Awards from 13th National Awards for Excellence in Printing (NAEP 2018) on Saturday the 22nd of December 2018 at Hotel Courtyard by Marriot, Madurai the awards that are handed out to Indian printers who achieve excellence in varied areas of printing. Hailed as the nations biggest print award event, NAEP is the only of its kind that is recognized by the Government of India. It is an incredible platform that enables small, medium and large-sized organizations to explore the print segment and showcase their talent. Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd. has won the following Awards: 1. Gold Award in the Group Security Printing2. Gold Award in the Group Web Offset3. Gold Award in the Group Digital4. Gold Award in the Group Offset Large5. Silver Award in the Group Offset Large Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., (MSP) is a 42-year-old company specializing in Security Printing, Smart Cards and e-governance solutions. Madras Security Printers Private Limited (MSP) has operations in India, Kenya, Nepal and Several other countries across the Globe.