Madrassa student stabbed following altercation

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 18 (PTI) A Madrassa student was seriously injured after he was stabbed by a fellow student following an altercation between them, a police official said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday evening.The victim has been rushed to hospital and is stated to be in a serious condition. One of the accused has been taken into police custody and an investigation in underway, the official said.