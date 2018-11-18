scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Madrassa student stabbed following altercation

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 18 (PTI) A Madrassa student was seriously injured after he was stabbed by a fellow student following an altercation between them, a police official said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday evening.The victim has been rushed to hospital and is stated to be in a serious condition. One of the accused has been taken into police custody and an investigation in underway, the official said. PTI CORR NSDNSD

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos