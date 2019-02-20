Magellan Aerospace Opens New Manufacturing and Assembly Plant in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) AERO INDIA 2019 BANGALORE, India, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Aerospace Corporation ("Magellan") announced today, the opening of the company's manufacturing and assembly facility in India. The new 100,000 square foot Magellan Aerospace (India) Pvt. Ltd. facility, constructed on seven acres in Hitech Defence and Aerospace Park (Aerospace SEZ Sector) in Devanahalli, near the Bangalore International Airport, was completed at the end of 2018 and the process of installing and commissioning the high speed machining centres is underway. Magellan's new cellular machining and assembly plant will specialize in high speed milling and turning of aerostructure and aeroengine components produced from both aluminium and hard metal materials. Combined with comprehensive processing and hard metal machining capabilities from Magellan's two longstanding joint ventures in India, API Surface Treatments and Triveni Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd., Magellan is one of the largest suppliers of 'Make in India' manufactured commercial aircraft components today. Magellan established a presence in India's aerospace sector more than a decade ago and has continued to invest and grow their footprint. The plant will create up to 120 high technology and support positions, and will be equipped with a comprehensive range of high speed 4/5-axis machining centres, selected to optimise manufacturing, competitiveness and efficiency. The completion of Magellan Aerospace (India) in 2018 marked the close of phase one of a two-phase construction plan that will see the facility grow to 140,000 square feet in the future. Mr. Haydn Martin, Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Contracts, Magellan Aerospace said, "Magellan is excited to officially launch this important new venture in India at the Aero India 2019 show". "This new facility, coupled with Magellan's extensive machining operations in Europe and North America offer an exceptional and full range of solutions for our customers in meeting their operational and value requirements." About Magellan Aerospace Corporation Magellan Aerospace Corporation is a global aerospace company that provides complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defence and space agencies worldwide. Magellan designs and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure assemblies and components for aerospace markets, advanced proprietary products for military and space markets, and provides engine and component repair and overhaul services worldwide. Magellan is a public company whose shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MAL), with operating units throughout North America, Europe, and India. Forward Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. When used herein, words such as "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "believe", and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Corporation in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Corporation's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Corporation's Annual Information Form (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Corporation's forward-looking statements. The Corporation has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822750/Magellan_Aerospace_Corporation_Magellan_Aerospace_Opens_New_Manu.jpg PWRPWR