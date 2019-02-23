Maggie Lawson to joins Fox comedy 'Geniuses'

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (PTI) Actor Maggie Lawson is set to play one of the lead roles in Fox's multi-camera comedy pilot "Geniuses".The show revolves around a blue-collar couple in South Jersey trying to get by and raise four kids, three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Lon Zimmet will write and executive produce the pilot, reported Variety.Lawson will play Cay, the mom and boss of the family. A true Jersey girl, she can be tough and blunt when she needs to be. She's intuitive and works as a pit boss at an Atlantic City casino."Geniuses" is one of six comedies in the works at Fox for the 2019-2020 season. PTI SHDSHD