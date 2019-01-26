Magic Mike The Musical coming to Broadway

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (PTI) "Magic Mike" is heading towards Broadway and the musical will bow from November 30, producers have announced.The preview of the show, which is being described as a prequel to the film, will begin at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.According to Deadline, the official opening set will open December 15. The Boston engagement will run through January 5, 2020.Film's star Channing Tatum said he is looking forward to the "full-fledged musical prequel" of the 2012 film, directed by Steven Soderbergh.The movie also featured Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer and Joe Manganiello. "I couldn't be more excited about the next chapter in the Magic Mike story. So get ready, Boston," Tatum said.The synopsis of the musical "tells the story of college-student-turned-male-entertainer Mike Lane. Struggling to make ends meet, Mike takes a job dancing at an exclusive night club... and winds up loving every minute of it. But as he scrambles to hide his alter ego from his dad and girlfriend, he finds himself needing to make some difficult choices. Can Mike follow his dreams without losing more than his clothes?""Magic Mike was made for the Broadway stage. I can't imagine a more creative and fun team of artists to collaborate with to make this show soar," Cullman said. The cast is yet to be locked.As previously announced, Trip Cullman is directing, with an original score by Next to Normal's Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey and book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It will be choreographed by Camille A Brown. PTI RDS RDSRDS