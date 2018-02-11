Magicbricks launches online housing carnival

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Property portal Magicbricks in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI) has launched an online housing festival Big Bang Home Carnival, wherein nearly 16,000 housing units from 22 Indian cities will be showcased.

SBI is offering a host of loan deals in RERA approved projects, the company said, adding that 62 developers have come on-board to showcase their projects.

The Big Bang Home Carnival, is a month-long online housing carnival that will culminate on March 9, 2018.

"Over the last 12 months we have witnessed a significant pent-up demand on our platform as more and more buyers are searching for bigger houses in 2 and 3 BHK segment," Magicbricks Sales Head, Strategic Accounts, Ritesh Mohan said.

Under the carnival, developers are offering deals ranging from international holidays, free car parking and club membership, cash discount up to Rs 350/sqft and GST free registration, among others.

Besides, offerings by SBI include pre-approved home loans, flexi home loan (with 20 per cent additional loan) and zero processing fees in SBI approved properties. PTI PRJ MKJ