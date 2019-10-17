magicpin announces India’s first festival for offline retail- ‘magicpin DIWALI WEEK’

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Kicks off from October 19 to October 26 with #RediscoverTheReal to create a deeper connection between users and offline retailers Brings back the magic of going out and exploring the retail world with friends & family in this Diwali season Boost the Indian offline retail sector by generating over 200 crores of GMV during magicpin Diwali Week period and as much as 600 Crores in the month of October for our partners Brings a massive selection, skyrocketing rewards and never-before-seen offers across categories like Fashion, Electronics, F&B, Grocery, Beauty, Fitness and more The festival is being held in partnership with large retail chains and a whole host of small retailers there is something for everyone! The festival is being held in association with Shoppers Stop - India's premium department store & Caf Coffee Day and a whole host of small retailers across India there is something for everyone!India, 17 October 2019: magicpin, Indias largest offline discovery platform for retail, has announced Indias first festival for offline retail- magicpin Diwali Week. This will be the biggest celebration of offline retail in India with users getting incredible rewards and offers during the festival from 19th 26th October across categories like fashion, electronics, F&B, grocery, beauty, fitness and many more.magicpin Diwali Week will boost revenue and ROI for large as well as small offline retailers ecosystem in India and help them to generate a business of around 600 crores in October.Through magicpin, users can earn rewards for ALL their offline spends and enjoy this Diwali with their loved ones out in the real world rather than just virtual. By using the unique mix of social + rewards, magicpin aims at driving more rewards, more fun, more privileges and more magic for the big brands, small retailers and users during this Diwali.magicpin Diwali Week marks the beginning of Indias real festive season where magicpin has set out to deliver the best possible experience to millions of its users and lakhs of its merchant partners. magicpin Diwali Week will engage a large ecosystem of partner brands with exciting engagements for consumers at various offline touchpoints. Further, magicpin has partnered with more than 800,000 retailers including Indias leading brands such as Shoppers Stop and Caf Coffee Day.Speaking on the occasion, Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, magicpin says, magicpin Diwali Week is not just another marketing initiative, but a community movement to bring back the magic of going out exploring interesting places with your loved ones and interacting with real shopkeepers and salespeople. We have launched this movement in partnership with leading brands and retailers and are backing it with a massive marketing campaign and have never-before-seen rewards and offers to bring the magic of Diwali back to offline retail. This is just a beginning and we will continue to expand this community movement as an initiative with multiple chapters that will boost and benefit the offline retail economy in India.magicpin Diwali Week- Indias first and most rewarding offline shopping festival aims at driving value consumers to the partner brands. A nine-day festival around Diwali will witness Indias largest campaign in the O2O (Online to offline) landscape that will engage with the ever-evolving consumers of the new age India through a mix of rewards and offers on magicpin. It is about connecting for real. Diwali is meant to be a celebration of meeting your loved ones and cherish the unbreakable bond of togetherness and with magicpin Diwali Week, users will go beyond mere clicks and will not be restricted to the virtual aspect only. To be a part of this festival, just download magicpin app and discover the undiscovered during this Diwali.Launched in 2015 and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners (investor in Snapchat), magicpin quickly gained popularity with the aim to empower smaller businesses on their marketing needs. Run by a deeply experienced management team with 200+ years of combined experience, magicpins essence is to enable everyone to discover the magic around them in people, places, products, experiences, rewards, games and lots more across fashion, food, beauty, groceries, hotels, fitness, electronics, automobiles and pharmacies categories. For every transaction, users earn rewards in the form of magicpin points that can be used to unlock services and experiences at members-only prices.Discover more at www.magicpin.in / https://bit.ly/2XF1UYE . PWRPWR