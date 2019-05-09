magicpin Strengthens its Leadership With Six Key Hires

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, May 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Appoints Head-Finance, VP-Merchant Growth, VP-Business and Head of Cities Senior hiring is in line with the rapid expansion across cities and business lines magicpin, India's largest offline discovery platform, has announced strengthening its leadership team by adding veterans across roles. Nitin Gupta joins the firm as Head-Finance, Rajeshwar Wadhera as VP-Merchant Growth, Ankit Mittal and Hitanshu Gandhi as Vice Presidents, retail merchants and manufacturing brands businesses respectively. Further, the company has appointed two Head of Cities, Mahendra Rathod (Bengaluru) and Ritvik Shekhar (NCR) and markets. Collectively, the new senior hires will add 75 years of experience to the leadership of the firm.The new leadership hiring is in line with magicpin's rapid expansion across new and existing cities and business lines. This further bolsters the existing strong leadership at magicpin and deepens its extensive operational, financial and strategic capabilities. Their deep industry knowledge and experience in scaling high-growth companies will be a huge asset to magicpin's overall growth.Speaking on the announcement, Anshoo Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, magicpin, said, "They are joining at an exciting time for the business. We have grown 5x in the last 12 months to emerge as the leader in marketing for offline retail. The experience of the newly joined leaders will help us set new industry benchmarks across cities, product lines and partner satisfaction as we deliver another high-performing year at magicpin."Here are the details of all the new senior hires:Ankit Mittal joins magicpin as Vice President-Business with 17 years of experience at organizations like Microsoft, Alcatel, CA and HP in solution selling, designing and executing sales strategy, defining product roadmaps and taking them to market.Nitin Gupta joins magicpin as the Head-Finance from Pine Labs where he was heading finance. He has 12 years of experience at companies like Actis, Baring Private Equity, E&Y, and Eko.Hitanshu Gandhi joins magicpin as the Vice President-Business with 13 years of experience in leading strategic transformations, investment opportunities, operating model restructuring, risk, and program management. Hitanshu is an alumnus of IIT-Delhi, and IIM-Ahmedabad.Mahendra Rathod joins magicpin as the Head of City for Bengaluru. Mahendra has 13 years of experience across scaling startups (Xoxoday and Sellerworx), sales, business development and operations at Dell, Reliance Retail and Cognizant. Mahendra is an alumnus of IIM-Bangalore.Rajeshwar Wadhera joins as Vice President-Merchant Growth at magicpin. He has 11 years of experience as a skilled leader with an inspirational streak, having managed large teams across telecom, FMCG and auto sector at companies like Vodafone, PepsiCo, and CEAT.Ritvik Shekhar joins magicpin as the Head of City for Delhi with more than 10 years of experience. Ritivik has leadership experience at companies like OYO, Honda, Hero MotoCorp where he was responsible for expansion, business development and P&L.In the past 12 months, magicpin has doubled its team strength and continues to invest in building strong teams across markets. In their new roles, all the senior hires will work closely with the Co-Founders Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan to drive growth and leadership of the company.About magicpin (http://www.magicpin.in)magicpin is India's largest platform for driving discovery of retail. By mixing technology and social gameplay, magicpin is helping create a deeper connection between online consumers and offline businesses & brands. Using location intelligence, magicpin drives discovery of interesting people, places, and products around a user. With a base of 5+mn users, magicpin is driving transactions and experiences across categories such as fashion, food, beauty, groceries, and pharmacies. For every transaction, users earn rewards in the form of 'magicpin' points that can be used to unlock services and experiences at members-only prices.magicpin is enabling millions of local retailers and large brands across the country to tap into the power of data, technology, and smartphones. magicpin helps large brands maximize profitability and customer delight using its unique combination of rewards and business analytics while for smaller, localized merchants, magicpin offers a powerful, guaranteed one-stop, on-demand service to increase business. Source: magicpin PWRPWR