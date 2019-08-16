Magsaysay Award winner says put under house arrest; police deny

Lucknow, Aug 16 (PTI) Magsaysay Award-winner Sandeep Pandey claimed he was put under house arrest on Friday by police in a bid to prevent him from participating in a candlelight march here against the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and shutdown in the Valley.But a senior police officer, when asked about it, said he was not put under house arrest and he himself returned home from half-way due to bad weather.Pandey had said he was stopped from leading 'Stand for Kashmir' protest on Sunday as well."Police arrived again today at my and advocate Mohammad Shoaib's place to house arrest us and other activists an hour and a half before our departure for the 6 pm candle-light demonstration at Gandhi statue in Hazratganj," Pandey said in a statement issued here.Pandey won the Ramon Magsaysay award in 2002 in the Emergent Leader category. PTI ABN ABHABH