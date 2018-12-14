Maha: 2 men get double life sentences for minor's murder

Aurangabad, Dec 14 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district Friday sentenced two men to double life sentences for kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old boy in February last year. Abhilash Mohanpurkar and Shyam Magre, both residents of Tilaknagar, had abducted Wardhan Vivek Ghode and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from his parents on February 27, 2017. They then throttled the minor in Daulatabad village and disposed of his body in a nullah in Shreynagar. District and Session Judge V V Patil Friday pronounced both guilty of murder under IPC 302 (murder) and IPC 120 (B) (Criminal conspiracy) and gave them double life sentences running concurrently and also slapped a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each. The Jawahar Nagar Police, which investigated the incident, had filed a 750-page charge sheet in the case. A total of 40 witnesses deposed and CCTV footage and DNA reports were examined during the trial. Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar had termed the case as a "rarest of rare" one and had asked the court to sentence the two men to death. PTI CORR BNM RHL