scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Maha: 2 men get double life sentences for minor's murder

Aurangabad, Dec 14 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district Friday sentenced two men to double life sentences for kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old boy in February last year. Abhilash Mohanpurkar and Shyam Magre, both residents of Tilaknagar, had abducted Wardhan Vivek Ghode and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore from his parents on February 27, 2017. They then throttled the minor in Daulatabad village and disposed of his body in a nullah in Shreynagar. District and Session Judge V V Patil Friday pronounced both guilty of murder under IPC 302 (murder) and IPC 120 (B) (Criminal conspiracy) and gave them double life sentences running concurrently and also slapped a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each. The Jawahar Nagar Police, which investigated the incident, had filed a 750-page charge sheet in the case. A total of 40 witnesses deposed and CCTV footage and DNA reports were examined during the trial. Special public prosecutor Ajay Misar had termed the case as a "rarest of rare" one and had asked the court to sentence the two men to death. PTI CORR BNM RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos