Maha Assembly lauds armed forces for air strikes in Pakistan

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution congratulating the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan.The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded the Indian Air Force for its bravery."We feel proud of our armed forces which did not allow martyrdom of our jawans to go in vain. We proved our might," he said.Mumbai is always on high alert and citizens need not panic, he said, adding that political parties all over the country are firmly behind the armed forces.The resolution was supported by Ajit Pawar (NCP), Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan (Congress), Ganpatrao Deshmukh (PWP), Subhash Sabne (Shiv Sena) and Abu Asim Azmi (Samajwadi Party).Ajit Pawar said Indians will not tolerate any attack on its people."We need to set aside political differences on this issue," he said.Naseem Khan said, "Indira Gandhi (former prime minister) divided Pakistan in two parts and now time has come for another division."Abu Azmi said the military strike has eased the pain and anger of Indians since the February 14 Pulwama terror attack on CRPF personnel."Such strikes should continue till Pakistan doesn't stop anti-India activities," he said.Sabne said after hearing the news of the military action, every Indian is feeling he has a "56-inch chest". PTI MR GK VT DVDV