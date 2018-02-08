Maha budget on March 9

(EDS: With additional info and quotes of minister)

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra Budget 2018-19 will be presented on March 9 by Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

This will be the fourth budget of the finance minister.

The month-long budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin on February 26. It will have 22 working days and nine holidays.

The session will end on March 28.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council met at the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai this afternoon.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Shivtare said that for the first time, the birth anniversary of noted litterateur Kusumagraj aka V V Shirwadkar will be observed as the "Marathi Bhasha Din" on February 27 in the state legislature.

The minister said six bills, including direct election of sarpanchs, inclusion of a backward class member in the Higher and Technical Education Committee,and setting up of the student council, will beintroduced in the legislature.

Six days have been earmarked for the debate on Budget.