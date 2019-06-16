Maha cabinet expansion: Ex-Cong leader Vikhe Patil gets Housing

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Congress turncoat Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Sunday landed the plum Housing portfolio in the Maharashtra cabinet, which was expanded and reshuffled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with an eye on the crucialassembly elections.Jaydutt Kshirsagar, who was previously with the NCP, was allotted Employment Guarantee and Horticulture ministry. He joined the Shiv Sena last month.Patil's appointment as the Housing Minister is being viewed as an intriguing political move by Fadnavis as theformer, in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition, hadfrequently raised his voice against the issues concerning theHousing department.Patil replaced BJP's Prakash Mehta who is accused of permitting a builder to increase the floor space index (FSI) in excess of norms in a redevelopment project.Last year, Patil had alleged that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) struck a deal of Rs 10,000 crore with some builders in lieu of introducing some favourable changes in the Mumbai DCPR-2034.Political grapevine had said that Kshirsagar will get Public Health ministry, which was represented by former ShivSena minister Deepak Sawant.Vikhe Patil and Kshirsagar, who currently are notmembers of either House of the state legislature, can hold ministerial charge for six months.They have to get elected to the state legislature within these six months. But since the state polls are due inSeptember-October, they can stay on their posts till the end of this assembly's tenure.In a move that is viewed as a setback for incumbentEducation Minister Vinod Tawde of the BJP, his organisationalcolleague and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar was allottedSchool Education, Sports and Youth Welfare departments.Fadnavis entrusted the charge of Labour ministry to Sanjay Kute in the wake of elevation of Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar as the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, ConsumerProtection and Skill development.Sangli MLA Suresh Khade was given the charge of SocialJustice department, earlier headed by Rajkumar Badole.Anil Bonde and Ashok Uike have been allotted Agriculture and Tribal development ministries, respectively.Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant has been given Water Conservation department which was represented by Ram Shinde before his elevation as the Minister for Marketing andTextiles.Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal of the BJP has nowbeen given additional charge of FDA and Protocol departments. Another BJP leader and Cooperation Minister SubhashDeshmukh has been given the charge of the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation.Among junior ministries, BJP's Yogesh Sagar is madeMinister of State (MoS) for Urban Development, while Sanjayalias Bala Bhegade is given the charge of Labour, Environment, Relief and Rehabilitation and Earthquake Rehabilitation.Parinay Phuke is given the charge of PWD (exceptpublic sector undertakings), Forest and Tribal Development asthe MoS.Atul Save will look after the departments of Industryand Mining, Minority Development and Wakf Board.While Vikhe Patil and Shelar are among the eight whotook oath as cabinet ministers, five others were inducted asjunior ministers as part of the exercise, which was carriedout on the eve of the state legislature's monsoon session.Fadnavis said the cabinet expansion was for maintaining a regional balance and create an opportunity for other party workers to serve the people. He insisted that no one was dropped for "poor performance".While a total of 13 ministers were inducted into the state government, six serving ministers have tendered theirresignations to the CM, all of which were accepted.Speaking on Vikhe Patil's induction into the cabinet,Fadnavis said, "I have been doing developmental work and that is why new people are joining the BJP."Vikhe Patil's son Sujay represents Ahmednagar seat as the BJP MP.With Sunday's expansion, the Fandavis government nowhas 41 ministers. PTI ND NSK SRY