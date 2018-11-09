Maha govt sets up panel to probe killing of tigress Avni

Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) The Maharashtra government Fridayconstituted a four-member committee, comprising wildlifeexperts and officials, to conduct an "in-depth" probe into thekilling of tigress Avni.The state government has come under fire over thedeath of the tigress, who was believed to have turned a man-eater and killed 13 people in the last two years in Yavatmaldistrict.The big cat was shot dead in an operation in a forestin Yavatmal district last Friday. The killing of T1, as thetigress was officially known, led to an outrage among animallovers and wildlife organisations.An official statement issued by the forest departmentstated that the committee has been formed on directions of Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar to conduct an "in-depth" inquiry into the death of the tigress.The committee is headed by Principal Chief Conservatorof Forest S H Patil. It will include Wildlife Institute ofIndia member Habib Bilal, Wildlife Conservation Trust chairman Anish Andheriya and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Nitin Kakodkar, the statement said.Kakodkar will also act as the panel's convenor, itsaid.Union minister Maneka Gandhi had lashed out at thestate government over Avni's killing and dubbed it a "ghastlymurder". Avni was the mother of two 10-month-old cubs.The Maharashtra government, however, defended itselfcalling the incident "sad" but necessary after the tigressattacked forest staff trying to tranquilise it.Opposition NCP dubbed the inquiry as an "eyewash".Party spokesman Nawab Malik said the probe is aimed atgiving a clean chit to the state government and demandedconstitution of an SIT.Asked about the criticism by the opposition, Mungantiwar said he has written a letter to Maneka Gandhi,asking for an independent probe by Supreme Court judges into the killing of Avni."This inquiry (by SC judges) will happen when it hasto happen, but the state government has to probe the issue atthe earliest," Mungantiwar said. PTI MM RSY SNESNE