Maha govt will root out Maoists from state: state minister

Nagpur, May 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar said Wednesday the Maoist attack in Gadchiroli is very unfortunate and the state government will completely root out the insurgency.Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Kesarkar said it was a very unfortunate incident. "We all are very sad. I think that our words won't be enough to console the relatives of jawans who have sacrificed their lives. And we will have to give a befitting reply."I think this will be the last fight against naxals in Maharashtra. We will completely remove naxalism from Maharashtra in this fight," said Kesarkar.