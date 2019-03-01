Maha man gets life imprisonment for murder

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) A court in Thane in Maharashtra Thursday convicted a 50-year-old man for murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.Swamidayal Jaikaran Varma was also fined Rs 2,000 byThane District Judge SP Gondhalekar.Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Ujwalla Moholkar said Varma had a quarrel with fellow Kalwa resident Krupa Ramsagar Pathak (24) over a trivial issue.On May 26, he hit Pathak with an iron rod and killed him while the victim was asleep near Kalika Mata Mandir in Kalwa township, the APP said.Varma confessed to his employer about the incident and then tried to flee to Uttar Pradesh but was nabbed by police, the APP said. PTI CORR BNM DVDV