Maha man gets life in jail for hacking to death minor girl

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for hacking to death a 14-year-old girl after she turned down his marriage proposal in neighbouring Palghar's predominantly-tribal Jawhar taluka.Dilesh Dinesh Somalya Kharpade, a labourer fromPatarpada in Jawhar, was also fined Rs 10,000 by DistrictJudge P P Jadhav, said additional public prosecutor Vivek GKadu.Kharpade killed the victim with an axe on October 31,2016 following an argument after the latter refused to marryhim, the APP said.He said a girl, who was with the victim at the time, narrated the incident in detail to the court, after whichKharpade was convicted.