scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Maha man gets life in jail for hacking to death minor girl

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for hacking to death a 14-year-old girl after she turned down his marriage proposal in neighbouring Palghar's predominantly-tribal Jawhar taluka.Dilesh Dinesh Somalya Kharpade, a labourer fromPatarpada in Jawhar, was also fined Rs 10,000 by DistrictJudge P P Jadhav, said additional public prosecutor Vivek GKadu.Kharpade killed the victim with an axe on October 31,2016 following an argument after the latter refused to marryhim, the APP said.He said a girl, who was with the victim at the time, narrated the incident in detail to the court, after whichKharpade was convicted. PTI CORR BNM DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos