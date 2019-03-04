Maha Shivratri celebrated with fervour in Mathura, Vrindavan

Mathura, Mar 4 (PTI) Maha Shivratri was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in the temple towns of Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, with devotees taking out processions to mark the occasion on Monday. There was a huge rush of devotees at temples to offer prayers to Lord Shiva. Elaborate arrangements were made at all major shrines, including the Rangeshwar temple in Mathura and the Gopeshwar temple in Vrindaban, for security and crowd management, police said. The Shiv Barat procession started from Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura and passed through the main street of the city. No untoward incident was reported, Superintendent of Police, City, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said. The procession was greeted at over half a dozen places, its organiser Kapil Sharma, who is also the secretary of the Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said. PTI CORR http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB