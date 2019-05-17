scorecardresearch
Maha traffic cop gets 2 years in jail for Rs 1k bribe

Thane, May 17 (PTI) A traffic constable was Friday convicted for taking a bribe of Rs 1000 in September 2014 and sentenced to two years in jail. Sessions Judge Rahul R Bhosle also fined Constable Vilas Gore Rs 4,000, said additional public prosecutor Kadambini Khandagale. "He had asked a bribe of Rs 1,000 to allow the complainant's tankers to ply freely on the streets. He was caught in an ACB trap while accepting the money on September 16, 2014," Khandagale said. PTI COR BNM RHL

