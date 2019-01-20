Mahagathbandhan an alliance of corruption, negativity: PM

(Eds: Adds details, quotes) Margao (Goa), Jan 20 (PTI) Unfazed by the Opposition's show of unity at a rally in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday dismissed it as an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability, saying while those parties have "money power", the BJP has "people's power".He also said that seats in educational institutes will be increased to implement the 10 per cent general category quota.Modi was addressing BJP's booth-level workers from Lok Sabha constituencies of Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Madha and Satara in Maharashtra and South Goa through video-conference.Leaders from over a dozen opposition parties gathered in Kolkata on Saturday and vowed to put up a united fight in the coming Lok Sabha elections and oust Modi from power.Several opposition leaders at the rally demanded the use of ballot papers instead of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) which, they said, were the source of "all sorts of malpractices".Modi said the Opposition was staring at a defeat in forthcoming elections and looking for excuses ahead of their impending loss and thus, were vilifying EVMs."You must have seen that one of the leaders who was sharing the dais recalled the Bofors scam. Truth cannot be kept hidden. The Opposition's mahagathbandhan is an alliance of capitalists, corruption, scams, negativity and instability," he said."The Opposition has 'dhanshakti' (money power), we have 'janshakti' (people's power)," he added.Replying on the query from a booth worker in Kolhapur, Modi said while the Opposition alliance is with political parties, "our alliance is with the dreams of 125 crore Indians and their hopes and aspirations"."Those who were on the dais in Kolkata were either son or daughter of a big person or who wanted to make his son or daughter big in politics," he alleged.Those who never believed in democracy within their parties were now talking about democracy from a public platform, he said, taking a dig at the Opposition's rally.He said such people do not have faith in any institution and are busy defaming constitutional authorities."We get worried when some groups take people for granted. They think people are fools. That is why they don't leave any stone unturned to change their colour... I would like to repeat, this is a dangerous game for the country and a thing to worry about," Modi commented."While on one hand they are busy saving or nurturing their own families, we are busy developing a nation. Our country is our family... Those who start violence against the person contesting against them even at panchayat level, are now singing songs of protecting democracy," he said.Modi said the Centre's decision to provide quota to the economically weaker sections from the general category in education and government jobs has given "sleepless nights" to the Opposition."If our decision had no strength, then these people would not have had sleepless nights. They have to get down in the field to spread lies and rumours. This means we have done right work and worked for the country," he said.Seeking to allay concerns about lack of seats in educational institutes to accommodate the new quota provision, he said, "I would like to assure that we will increase 10 per cent seats in every educational institution so that despite reservation, everyone will get an opportunity."He said the government would ensure that no one faced injustice and that the quota for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes remain intact."But with (the new) 10 per cent reservation, new opportunities have been opened up," the PM asserted.The government has worked rising above the political interests. "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas has been the focus of our style of functioning," he said.He said the BJP had taken such a "historic step" that if any party had to make such a move without researching the Constitution, he would have himself criticised it."After researching the Constitution, we made 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker section. They (opposition) have not done anything for social injustice. When we did it, they were caught napping," he said.These people are still "unconscious". When the government has taken a historical step for the larger good of people, it is natural for them to oppose, he said."Those who say that I took the decision keeping polls in mind, I want to ask them, when do we not have elections in the country," the PM questioned.He said if he had to take the decision three months ago, then people would have claimed he did it keeping in mind elections in five states."If I did it before, they would have said I did it for the Karnataka elections, before that they would have said I did it to get benefit in Gujarat elections," the PM noted.Before starting the interaction with people of Goa, Modi wished ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a speedy recovery and called him the "architect of modern Goa"."I would like to wish my good friend and Goa's popular CM and architect of modern Goa, Manohar Parrikar, a speedy recovery. The way he has been working and his zeal towards work has been an inspiration for a party worker like me," he said.Appealing BJP workers to strengthen the booths, Modi said the party has given respect to the word 'worker'."Due to earlier governments, the image of a worker was that of a 'dalal' (middleman). But, the image of BJP workers is that of 'maa Bharati ke lal' (patriots)," he added.