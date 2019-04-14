'Mahagathbandhan' is 'baraat' without groom: Khattar

Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the opposition's 'mahagathbandan (grand alliance)', Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Sunday described it as a "baraat" without a groom.Everybody knows the reality of Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu and Mamata Banerjee, they are all "contenders for the post of prime minister from the opposition's camp, which has failed to reach a consensus on one person", he claimed at a BJP 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Aurangabad village, which is part of the Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, in Palwal district.The opposition is without a prime ministerial nominee, Khattar said."It's a baraat without the groom," he said taking a dig at the grand alliance.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for bettering the lives of the poor and downtrodden during the last five years, the chief minister said. People have made up their mind to re-elect Modi as prime minister for all-round development of the country and protecting its security and integrity, Khattar said, adding that the world has seen the leadership qualities of the PM."Today terrorists and those who give shelter to them fear Modi's name. The prime minister has adopted a tough stand against terrorists and separatist elements," Khattar said.Referring to the Congress's nominee from Faridabad, Lalit Nagar, he said the opposition party's candidate comes nowhere near the BJP's nominee, whose work speaks for him.Nagar has been pitted against Union Minister and BJP sitting MP from Faridabad Krishan Pal Gujjar.Targeting the opposition, the chief minister said "corruption was rampant under the previous regime, but the BJP has given a corruption free and transparent administration to the people. The BJP government in Haryana during its tenure so far has given 60,000 jobs to unemployed youths on merit, Khattar said. PTI SUN ANBANB